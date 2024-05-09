Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.7% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

