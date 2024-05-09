Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,758 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

