Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 59,971 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7,714.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.73. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,474 shares of company stock worth $188,917. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

