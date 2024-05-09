Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Amcor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,349,000 after purchasing an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amcor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amcor by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,055,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 830,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.