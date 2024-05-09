Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.