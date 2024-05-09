Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,670 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.59.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

