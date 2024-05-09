Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

KSA stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

