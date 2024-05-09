Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,620 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TFI International worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $134.47 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.94 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

