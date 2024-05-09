Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,860 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Triumph Financial worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

