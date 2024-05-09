Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,048 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Ryerson worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on RYI

Ryerson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $772.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.