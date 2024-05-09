Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,023 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,416,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

