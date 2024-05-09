Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,361 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,361 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

