Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 184,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.8 %

MKC stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock worth $2,504,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

