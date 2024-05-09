Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Schrödinger worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

