Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

