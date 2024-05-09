Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

