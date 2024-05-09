Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $75.23 on Thursday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

