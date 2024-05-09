Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.88

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.88 and traded as high as $59.99. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 15,023 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $426.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.48 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seneca Foods

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

