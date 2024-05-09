SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Stock Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SFL worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SFL alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 15.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 873,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.03.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on SFL

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.