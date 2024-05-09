Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Information Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

III stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.12%.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

