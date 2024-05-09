Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Separately, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TTT opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $122.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.