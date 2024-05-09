Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Get VSE alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth $135,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth $202,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $86.26.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.