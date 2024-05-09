Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $11.53. Sohu.com shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 27,093 shares trading hands.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOHU

Sohu.com Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $379.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.