SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $542.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

