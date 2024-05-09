Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 201.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of STOK opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $604.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

