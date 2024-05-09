Stokes Family Office LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average of $173.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $561.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

