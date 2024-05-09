SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 165 shares traded.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

