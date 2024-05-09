Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Saia worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Saia alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Saia by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $3,122,613 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $413.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.70. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.91 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.