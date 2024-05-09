Swiss National Bank Increases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of HF Sinclair worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.8 %

DINO stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.