Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Darling Ingredients worth $24,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

DAR opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

