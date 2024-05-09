Swiss National Bank Sells 21,300 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of TELUS worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Get Our Latest Report on TU

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.