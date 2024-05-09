Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $268.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

