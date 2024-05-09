Swiss National Bank Sells 94,600 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Flex worth $26,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 58.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 145.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flex by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

