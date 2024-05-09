Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Campbell Soup worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

