Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

