Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $9.25. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 124,912 shares changing hands.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 31.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
