Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.59

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $9.25. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 124,912 shares changing hands.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 31.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $25,657.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,024 shares of company stock worth $114,351. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

