The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bancorp worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 323,986 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 703,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,191 shares of company stock worth $214,194. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

