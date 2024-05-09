The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2,258.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

