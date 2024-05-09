The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.48. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 8,051 shares changing hands.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

