The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $354.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,669,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

