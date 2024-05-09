The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $664.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 679.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $6,403,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

