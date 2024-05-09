Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.32

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $32.64. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 37,368 shares changing hands.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.