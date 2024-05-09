Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.25

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.25 and traded as high as $33.53. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 4,941 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

