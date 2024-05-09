Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.14

Shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $25.57. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 6 shares traded.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile
SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.
