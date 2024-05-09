TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $213,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

