Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,649 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.71% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PTF stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $392.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

