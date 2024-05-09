Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,751 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

