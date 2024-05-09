Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 71,589 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

