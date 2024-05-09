Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

