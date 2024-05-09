Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,405 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

